Borussia Dortmund close to striker agreement with Wolves

The clubs are believed to be close to agreeing the final details of a deal in the region of €25m.

The German club have been pushing to sign the striker, who has been available to leave Wolves this summer.

Dortmund had three bids rejected for the 23-year-old, with the club sticking to their valuation that is set to be met fir the Bundesliga club.

The deal is set to be completed soon, with a desire on all sides to reach an agreement.

The striker has attracted interest from a number of clubs, including German side RB Leipzig and Italian team Roma, but Dortmund look to have won the race with the payment structure and bonuses being the final items to agree upon.

It is believed that Silva will sign a five-year deal with Wolves keen to recoup as much as possible for a forward that cost them £35million in 2020.

Silva was with Vitor Pereira's side on pre-season and travelled with the team for their training camp in Portugal. He also travelled with the team to friendlies in the UK.

However, he has not played in any of the matches as he was rehabilitating from an injury.

It is now expected that Silva has played his final match for Wolves and if a permanent deal goes through, he will finish his Wolves career with five goals and six assists in 72 games.

Only four of those goals came in the Premier League, which were all in his debut season, meaning his last English top flight strike was in a 1-1 draw at Albion in May 2021.

A strike against Blackpool in the Carabao Cup in August 2023 is now expected to be his final Wolves goal.