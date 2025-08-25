AFC Telford preview: Boss seeking the solution to get Bucks up and running on Bank Holiday Monday

The home defeat marked two consecutive losses following two draws, resulting in a return of only two points from their opening four matches on Bucks' return to National League North.

Boss Wilkin wasn't rushing to press the panic button, but understood the solution for the players to try and implement had to come from him ahead of today's long trip to Darlington.

"That's where we find ourselves at the moment, and I need to try and change that and do something about it, and I have to take responsibility for that," he said. "It's down to me.

"Players that you put out there, that you try to work with to make them understand how to be really effective in any given moment or situation... We had a long look at some moments from Tuesday night (a 3-1 defeat at Bedford) on Thursday (training).

"For large parts of that game, we haven't looked in too much danger. We looked the most likely side.

"I think Buxton started the game well possession-wise. I don't think Brandon (Hall) had to make a save, but equally, we haven't forced their goalkeeper into having to make more than one save in the second period. The rest of it is pretty routin

"I have to try to kind of chunk it all and keep things in perspective and understand exactly where it is. Nobody's more disappointed than I am when it's a game we should be winning with 25 minutes against 10 men, we have to do better."

Ola Lawal looked a threat for Bucks against Buxton on Saturday (Picture: Jayden Porter)

Wilkin understood supporters' dismay at being unable to capitalise on George Ward's straight red dismissal for a foul on Ola Lawal, pointing to the need for a more ruthless mentality as well as physical commitment.

He said: "The lads have gone out there and they've all put a shift in, they've all tried really hard, no doubt about that, but in certain moments when you've got to keep the back door shut and be really nasty and ruthless against the ball we had a couple that switch off and allow them into a moment and you see it happen on regular occasions, that bit of spirit that going to 10 men puts into you.

"Credit to Buxton, they haven't laid down, and they made life difficult for us. To keep a perspective on it can be a little bit difficult because for 90 minutes there, pretty much to a man we've done really, really well and looked the most likely side, as you would hope to be at home, and then in the last five or six minutes, we've switched off and allowed them into a moment."

And Wilkin is undoubtedly looking for better from his team in their second game of the weekend - a long and tough Bank Holiday Monday away trip to Darlington.

"It's important that we learn from it and don't make the same mistake twice," he added. "Other than that last five minutes, there are no awful errors there that have gifted the opposition an easy lead like there were on Tuesda

"But look, Monday's another game, another opportunity for us, and that's what we have to see it as.

"A tough game; a difficult place to go, as they all are. But that's what we have to do, we have to remain positive, lift people in this situation and get them playing on the front foot again, like they did for long parts on Saturday, and hopefully seeing the game through and picking up three points."