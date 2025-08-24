West Brom player ratings v Portsmouth with 8 handed out as summer signing shines again

Mikey Johnston fired Albion in front with a superb individual strike in the first period before Colby Bishop fired Portsmouth back into the game with a fine header.

Albion were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty while Portsmouth should have had a man sent off in the second half as they had to settle for a point.

Josh Griffiths 7

Made two really big saves in the first half - the first coming out to smother a really good Portsmouth chance. Aside from that, couldn't do much about the goal and was otherwise untested.

Darnell Furlong 5

A tough afternoon for the Albion captain. Was sloppy in possession on a number of occasions, certainly in the second half and the cross from the left came on his side. Seemed far too easy for Portsmouth to get a ball in.

Nat Phillips 6

Solid and assured, certainly in the air. Played a couple of decent forward passes in the first half but the back four had a difficult afternoon possession wise, with a few stray passes throughout the game.

George Campbell 5

Had a tough start with an early slip then conceded possession and a yellow card with a rash tackle. Will be unhappy with the goal as Bishop was able to get across him to flick it into the corner. Solid in most areas, but will be disappointed with the goal.