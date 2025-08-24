The New Saints look to maintain their momentum

Saints have responded positively to their European exit and then a shock opening-day league defeat at home to Briton Ferry Llansawel.

They followed up a 2-0 victory at Penybont by collecting three more points under the lights at Park Hall by beating Connah’s Quay Nomads 3-0 on Friday night.

Jordan Williams scored twice while Ben Wilson was also on target.

“I think you can see there’s been a massive reaction,” said TNS defender Jack Bodenham. “After Europe, I know it’s already been said, but I think the lads were down a bit in the dressing room and energy was probably low.

“Although it’s not an excuse, but I think mentally after coming out of Europe we were a bit low, and then obviously the Briton Ferry game was a bit of a reality check and we knew we had to bounce back from that.

“I think we’ve done it well. It’s just about continuing the momentum we’re on at the minute.”

Saints took the lead after just six minutes against Nomads when Wilson capitalised on a short backpass and set up Williams to score.

They doubled their advantage just past the half-hour as Wilson headed home Ryan Brobbel’s cross.

Williams struck again 10 minutes from time when he cut inside and found the bottom corner of the net with a composed finish.

“I thought first half we were excellent to be honest,” added Bodenham. “I thought we were aggressive, intense in everything we’ve done, and then two bits of quality that opened them up and got us the two-goal lead.

“And then going into the second half, they came out as we knew they would, they had to have a reaction because we were completely dominant first half, so we had to ride the wave and see out a bit of pressure, but once we did that, obviously getting the third goal then secured it.”

