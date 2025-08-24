Shrewsbury Town players rating after late heartbreak against Swindon

Elyh Harrison

Made a host of good saves in the first half to keep his side in the game. However, after getting a hand to the Swindon winner, he will be slightly disappointed not to have kept it out.

Mixed: 7

Luca Hoole

Had a gilt-edged chance to give Shrewsbury the lead in the first half, and another shortly after. He should have taken one of them.

Wasteful: 5

Sam Stubbs

Played on the right of the back three after featuring at full-back in midweek. Still yet to find the form he showed in this division with Cheltenham last season.

Quiet: 6

Tom Anderson

Perhaps the most assured of the back three. His experience will be key for Shrewsbury as the season wears on.

Steady: 6