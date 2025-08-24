Non-league round-up: Shifnal climb into second and Bridgnorth progress in FA Vase

Lewis Jarman capitalised on an error from Cian O'Shea when he pounced on a fumbled clearance from the Avro goalkeeper to prod home from a matter of years inside the opening 180 seconds.

Jarman crashed another effort against the crossbar and brought the very best out of O'Shea with a long-range drive.

Yet Avro got back on level terms eight minutes before the restart when Kyle Hawley swept a cross into the bottom corner.

Whitchurch Alport's Adam Jasper is denied. (Image by Liam Pritchard)

The winner arrived 10 minutes from time when Harry Bower showcased his predatory instincts from a corner to scramble the ball over the line.

Whitchurch Alport registered their first league win of the season after beating Uttoxeter Town courtesy of a match-winner from Theo Knight in the Midland Premier Division.

AFC Bridgnorth booked their place in the FA Vase second qualifying round after beating AFC Wolverhampton City 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw.

Danny Munday opened the scoring for AFC Wolverhampton but a second half brace from Joel Westwood completed the comeback for Bridgnorth.

Joe Clarke levelled three minutes for AFC Wolverhampton from time but Bridgnorth won the shoot-out and will travel to Stafford Town in the next round.

Ludlow Town were dumped out of the competition after losing 3--2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw against Bewdley.

George Crump fired Ludlow into the lead but Ben Espley levelled for Bewdley, who were reduced to 10-men late on when Alexander Clarke was shown a second yellow card.

Ben Wallis stretches for a cross for Whitchurch Alport. (Image by Liam Pritchard)

Haughmond also progressed to the next round after coming from behind to beat Market Drayton Town 3-1 courtesy of goals from Ethan Pickford, Kian Garbett and Harvey Lewis.

Telford Town led 2-0 at half-time but were consigned to a 5-3 defeat in a thrilling contest, as they were eliminated from the FA Vase.

Shawbury Town also faced an early exit after they were condemned to a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Wellington.