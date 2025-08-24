Nathan Judah's Wolves player ratings v Bournemouth as one gets 2/10
Nathan Judah rates the Wolves players on their performance following the defeat to Bournemouth.
By Nathan Judah

Jose Sa - 7
Produced a couple of excellent saves on the afternoon and commanded his box well despite lack of protection.
Ki-Jana Hoever - 6
Lost possession a couple of times, but put in a lovely cross to Larsen that was well saved, injured in first-half.
Matt Doherty - 5
A little flat-footed at times, but was solid enough as the hosts attacked in waves throughout a difficult first half.
Emmanuel Agbadou - 4
Another shaky display from Agbadou, distribution is now a real concern and ball took a bad deflection off the centre-back for the only goal.