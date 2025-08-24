Nathan Judah's Wolves player ratings v Bournemouth as one gets 2/10

Jose Sa - 7

Produced a couple of excellent saves on the afternoon and commanded his box well despite lack of protection.

Ki-Jana Hoever - 6

Lost possession a couple of times, but put in a lovely cross to Larsen that was well saved, injured in first-half.

Matt Doherty - 5

A little flat-footed at times, but was solid enough as the hosts attacked in waves throughout a difficult first half.

Emmanuel Agbadou - 4

Another shaky display from Agbadou, distribution is now a real concern and ball took a bad deflection off the centre-back for the only goal.

Toti Gomes - 2