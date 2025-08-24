AFC Telford United need to find a cutting edge - boss Kevin Wilkin

The visitors were reduced to ten players with around half an hour of the game to play, but somehow found an injury-time winner against the odds, Luke Brennan nudging the ball in from close range.

Wilkin's side expended effort without producing much of an end product, and the Bucks boss didn't shy away from his side's lack of cutting edge.

He said: "However you want to dress that up or look at it, we haven't scored, which, having long enough against 10 men, you know, we've got to look at ourselves and understand and do better in that area.

"We had the best chances in the first half and haven't taken one of those moments, and we made life difficult for ourselves, trying to complicate matters.

"We got into lots of what were probably half-chance moments in the second period and managed the game really well.

"I think we look well in control of the game, and to then switch off like we have for the final five minutes is really disappointing and shows the naivety that we have within the group."