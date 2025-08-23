Albion took the lead through a piece of individual brilliance from Mikey Johnston in the first half - as his effort from the edge of the box put Albion in front.

It was a frustrating first period with chances at a premium and Albion were then pegged back early in the second half as Colby Bishop nodded the visitors level.

The game's flashpoints arrived just after the hour mark - as Albion were incensed as they thought they should have been awarded a penalty with Aune Heggebo was challenged in the box.

Ryan Mason received a yellow card for his protests - and then Regan Poole was the last man and hauled down Heggebo while already on a red card, Mason was left boiling on the touchline and was handed a straight red card.

He was sent from the bench as Albion knocked on the Pompey door late on but couldn't quite find an equaliser.

Mason is now set to face a touchline ban as per FA rules, but how long that is remains to be seen.

Assistant head coach Gibbs sent out for press duties following the draw and he heaped praise on Albion's players for continued to push for a winner after the second half controversy.

He said: "Obviously from where we were we thought it was a penalty, the referee didn't give it so we have to go with his decision.

"We thought it was from where we were sitting.

"And then credit to the boys, they kept going and they were pushing to the end to try and get that opening to get the second goal, but it didn't come and these things happen.

"We made sure we were focused until the end and the players did that.

"I've come straight here to you guys so not had a chance to look at it (penalty and red card appeals), I've literally only spoken to the players and not had chance to speak to Ryan."

Albion had more of the ball throughout the game but were unable to turn their dominance into chances.

Of their 13 efforts only three were on target - as a stubborn Portsmouth side stifled the Baggies to leave The Hawthorns with a point.

Gibbs believes Albion were the ones looking the most likely to get anything late in the game.

But insisted that they struggled to unlock the door at times in their quest for a third straight victory.

However the experienced Gibbs, who arrived at Albion from Reading, is happy with the overall start at Albion with two wins and a draw from the opening three league outings.

He added: "It was frustrating today, I thought we had plenty of the ball and we dominated for large periods but we couldn't quite unlock the door at times.

"It was a final ball or a decision that we made, but credit to the players to go to the end,

"The subs came on and gave us a bit of a lift and the fans really got behind us, but we couldn't quite open the door today.

"That is two wins and a draw from the start to the league which is a decent start for us being so new into the building.

"As I say, we gave it everything and we were the ones looking like we were going to get the winner at the end."