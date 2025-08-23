The four big changes we have seen in Ryan Mason's West Brom after perfect Championship start

He kicked off his first competitive game in charge of Albion with a 1-0 victory over Blackburn - before following it up with an exciting 3-2 victory over Wrexham.

They welcome Portsmouth tomorrow looking to make it three wins on the spin to start the campaign - and it will be the first time Albion have done that since 1997.

Jonny Drury looks at some key differences we have seen in Mason's Albion just two games into his time in charge:

Set pieces

It feels like it has been an age since the days of Albion using set pieces as a key source of goals.

You probably have to go back as far as the Tony Pulis days to find when Albion were consistently scoring from set pieces.

It hasn't happened in recent years and Albion are yet to score from a set piece this season.

However, it has been better. Last week against Wrexham it was clear to see Albion had worked on routines instead of just lumping it in the box and hoping someone will get on the end of it.