Swindon 2 Shrewsbury 1 - Report

Salop thought they had snatched a late point when Callum Stewart equalised in the final minute of normal time to make it 1-1, but the hosts had other ideas as they fired in a winner four minutes later.

Report

Michael Appleton made two changes to the team that conceded four goals in midweek against Notts County.

Will Boyle and Anthony Scully dropped to the bench as Mal Benning and Luca Hoole returned to the starting XI.

The head coach had opted to go with a back four at Meadow Lane, but he switched to a back five for this clash.

Salop have made a habit of letting in early goals in games and they did the same against Swindon just six minutes in.

It was a beautiful free-flowing move which included some one-touch passing, that was eventually finished off by Aaron Drinan when he was put through.

The home side had a host of other chances and could have led by three if it wasn’t for Elyh Harrison, who made a string of impressive saves.

Salop were forced into a change just before the half-hour mark when George Lloyd picked up an injury - Stewart came on for him.

They did have a couple of shots at goals towards the end of the half. Luca Hoole should have scored after good play down the left - but his effort was saved by Connor Ripley. He made himself big, and it was a brilliant block.

Hoole got in again, not long after, and this time his effort went wide of the post.

Second half

Salop continued to look dangerous after the break, and Stewart dragged an effort narrowly wide of the post after a clever through ball from John Marquis.

The game saw plenty of action at both ends and Taylor Perry thundered one at Ripley who made another impressive block.

His team went straight down the other end and should have doubled their advantage when Drinan fired over from close range.

Isaac England was excellent after his introduction, and he made a real difference to Salop. His through ball for Marquis was cut out by Ripley, but it was close to creating another opportunity for Town.

Shrews thought they had won a hard-earned point late on when Stewart got his first goal in professional football.

But they switched off three minutes into added-on time, and Bodin scored a late winner for Swindon.

TEAMS:

Swindon: Ripley, Mabete (Kirkman 80), Wright, Nichols, Glatzel (Butterworth 80), Wilson-Brown, Kilkenny, Snowdon (McGregor 80), Drinan (Bodin 68), Munroe, Oldaker (Ehibhatiomhan 68).

Subs: Ward, Tabor.

Shrewsbury: Harrison, Hoole (England 58), Stubbs, Anderson, Nsiala (Biggins 58), Benning (Boyle 57), Clucas, Sang, Perry (Scully 86), Marquis, Lloyd (Stewart 27).

Subs: Savin, Gray.