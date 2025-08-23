'Smile on his face' - Kevin Wilkin opens up on Ricardo Dinanga loan view

Wide forward Dinanga, 23, returned to the SEAH Stadium earlier this week on a 'long-term loan deal' from neighbours Shrewsbury Town of League Two.

The loan switch back to National League North Telford came just seven months after Dinanga was snapped up by Town, then under Gareth Ainsworth, for an undisclosed fee as he was handed the opportunity to move into professional football on a two-and-a-half year contract until 2027.

But Dinanga has so far made just one seven-minute cameo in competitive action for Shrewsbury and Telford moved quickly for the chance to bring him back down the A5, albeit temporarily.

"He hasn't (played much football)," AFC Telford boss Kevin Wilkin said. "We stuck him on the bench at Bedford on Tuesday, but it's been stop-start for him injury-wise.

"We need to get him with a smile on his face, enjoying his football and feeling comfortable with the group he is in.

"Hopefully he can pick up where he left off before he joined Shrewsbury. He was going great guns goalscoring-wise and we really missed him in the second half of last season. It would've taken us a whole lot closer to be champions if we had him in the group, he was on about a dozen goals when he left us.

"He was really difficult to replace. He's a good lad and wants to do well.

Ricardo Dinanga in action for Shrewsbury Town.

Republic of Ireland-born Dinanga's 12 goals in 28 appearances for Telford across the first half of last season made the former Coventry youngster a big hit with the Bucks faithful.

He still has the best part of two years left to run on the deal he signed at Croud Meadow.

Telford moved to replace Dinanga's threat from wide positions with the captures of Dylan Allen-Hadley and Ola Lawal, who both agreed new terms this summer.

"Hopefully he can play consistent games," Wilkin added of Dinanga. "He's trying to step up from step three (with Telford) and now he has to make his mark - whether it's with us or he re-joins Shrewsbury who knows? The most important thing is he starts to enjoy his game and finds that consistency again."