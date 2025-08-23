"I must push him to be better" - Wolves boss issues challenge to star midfielder

The Brazilian was a surprise omission in the defeat against Bournemouth, as Jean-Ricner Bellegarde was preferred to partner Joao Gomes in the middle of the park.

Bellegarde then went on to give the ball away, which led to Bournemouth's winning goal.

The head coach has revealed the decision was down to Andre's performance on the opening day against Manchester City and his subsequent displays in training - as he challenged the midfielder to improve and earn his place back.

"The positions in football are not a gift," Pereira said.

"They are not something that I give to Andre.

"I like Andre a lot, he can give us a lot, but I must push him to be better and to increase his level.

"He's trying to come, but in my opinion, in the last two weeks in training and in the games, Bellegarde was in a better condition.

"To be fair, I spoke to Andre and told him I know what he can do for us, but now it's time to push yourself to be better and be at your level.