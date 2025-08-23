AFC Telford United suffer late heartbreak in Buxton defeat
AFC Telford United suffered late heartbreak as they conceded a 96th minute winner against Buxton.
By Jonny Drury
After two draws and a defeat in their opening three games - the Bucks were on the hunt for a first win.
They had good chances in both halves against Buxton - but were not clinical enough in front of goal.
They were given a hand 25 minutes from time when George Ward was sent off for the visitors for a second bookable offence.
But just when it looked they were set for another point - disaster struck in the sixth minute of added on time.
Buxton won the ball in the Telford half and a low cross was nudged home by Luke Brennan inside the six yard box.