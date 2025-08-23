AFC Telford United suffer late heartbreak in Buxton defeat

After two draws and a defeat in their opening three games - the Bucks were on the hunt for a first win.

They had good chances in both halves against Buxton - but were not clinical enough in front of goal.

They were given a hand 25 minutes from time when George Ward was sent off for the visitors for a second bookable offence.

But just when it looked they were set for another point - disaster struck in the sixth minute of added on time.

Buxton won the ball in the Telford half and a low cross was nudged home by Luke Brennan inside the six yard box.