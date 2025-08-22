West Brom fans could be set for John Swift shock as ex-Albion playmaker prepares for Portsmouth return

The 30-year-old netted 19 goals in 126 games for Albion - and did have influential spells but for many failed to hit the heights in his three year stay at The Hawthorns.

Upon his release Swift trained with the PFA squad, which holds training camps across the summer to allow players to remain fit as they look for a new club.

He then made an emotional return to his hometown club - having spent time at Pompey as a youngster.

Swift has played a key role throughout pre-season and has started both of Portsmouth's league games and their EFL Cup clash with Reading.

However, he hasn't been the number ten or wide creative midfielder he was for Albion - with Pompey manager John Mousinho using him in a different role that may come as a surprise to some Baggies fans.

Mousinho said: "It is something we experimented a bit with during pre-season and we have obviously now gone into the season with that system. To be honest, our performance over the two games has been positive in terms of us as a team as a whole and also positive from John.

"I still think his position is probably better as a 10 or as that left-sided eight. It’s just that, at the minute, it’s the way we are managing the squad.

"John brings a lot of quality, a lot of calmness, he’s got the ability to break lines with his passing and you saw in the second half against Norwich that, when he does get going, he starts to dictate the game.

"He can switch the ball very well, keeps the tempo ticking over very nicely and provides a goal-threat as well. There are a lot of good attributes we've seen from John over the last few games."