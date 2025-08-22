Saints look to kickstart their season with a double-header

Saints face Connah’s Quay Nomads at Park Hall tonight (7.45pm) before travelling to Colwyn Bay on Monday afternoon.

Harrison was pleased with the reaction from his team - league champions for the last four seasons - as they won 2-0 at Penybont last Saturday.

Goals from Dan Williams and Ben Wilson secured maximum points in South Wales on a day that Saints also defended well with goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd registering a clean sheet.

It was a positive response from TNS to their shock 3-0 defeat at home to Briton Ferry Llansawel on the opening day of the season.

Looking ahead to taking on Nomads under the Park Hall lights this evening - a repeat of last season’s JD Welsh Cup final which TNS won 2-1 at Newport County’s Rodney Parade ground in May - Harrison said: “A tough game again. Obviously, we’ve got a double-header this weekend as well, Friday, Monday, so, yes, we’re looking forward to that.

“I thought the lads were dominant on Saturday down at Penybont. Their keeper’s made three or four good saves as well, so it could have been a little bit more.

“I don’t think Shepps has had a save to make, so it was a real good reaction and we just need to take it into the next game as well.

“Obviously, we’ve set our standards, as we have done a lot of time for a long time, so, yes, it was really good.

“The boys deserve that credit because obviously we weren’t great against Briton Ferry and we come in for a little bit of criticism, which is due, but then to perform like that then it’s hats off to the lads. It’s a well-deserved victory.”

