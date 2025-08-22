Non-league previews: Vase wait over for Ludlow, but derby date looms large

Evans' men have an FA Vase first qualifying round tie at home to Hellenic One rivals Bewdley Town on Saturday before the league visit of local rivals Wellington on Monday (3pm).

Ludlow are 15th after a single win from the first four games and Evans now the upcoming double will be tough with light numbers. Star marksman Ryan Clarke is still out with a broken wrist.

"I think with the position we're in right now I'll worry about Monday on Sunday!" Evans added. "There's nothing more I can do, I've got one or two missing for Saturday as well with Reece Williams and Zac Williams out.

"We weren't in the Vase last year and it's Ludlow's first since being under a different name (as Ludlow Town). It's worth £500 just for this round. We've no money whatsoever and that's a frustrating thing. We compete with these teams and they pay well.

"It's quite a big game for us but I'm kind of leaning towards Monday now with how we've started the season and Wellington being our rivals and beating us 5-0 last year. The way they celebrated the game gives me incentive to want to beat them."

Meanwhile, Market Drayton Town boss Dan Dawson is hopeful a switch to FA Vase action and upcoming break will help as a reset for his side.

​The Gingerbread Men have struggled to get going this term and were dealt a fourth North West Counties League First Division South defeat in five to leave them third bottom with a 3-0 home reverse to Ashville.

Drayton host county and league rivals Haughmond in the FA Vase first qualifying round tomorrow before a break from action until September 6.

"Tactically I think we're getting things right because we're dominating games and creating chances but not taking them," Dawson said. "So we two choices, we stay with the same players and hope they come good – which they could do in one game in four. Or as a management team we look at changes, whether tactically or change of personnel.

"We will explore both options. We have two or three new faces training with us and we'll see if we sign anybody. We will be proactive with what we do.

"We can settle down after the Vase game with no game for two weeks, add a player if we want to, do more training."

North West Counties League Division South leaders Telford Town enter the Vase for the first time since their name change from Wellington Amateurs, while Shawbury United are at home to Wellington.

Allscott Heath have a bye through the first qualifying round of the Vase and are not back in action until they visit Foley Meir on Tuesday night (8pm).

AFC Bridgnorth stretched their unbeaten start to the season to six games with a 5-1 thumping of Birmingham OJM on Tuesday night.

They have a tough trip to early Midland Premier high-flyers AFC Wolverhampton City in the Vase tomorrow, before visiting Knowle back in league action on Monday.

After last season's run to the quarter-finals, Whitchurch Alport do not have to enter the Vase until the second round proper.

Instead they get a chance to secure their first Midland Premier victory of the season when they host Uttoxeter Town tomorrow. They then welcome Hanley Town to Yockings Park on Bank Holiday Monday.

Shifnal Town have found their feet in Northern One West with back-to-back wins over Stafford Rangers and Newcastle Town - the latest secured in midweek thanks to a 21st-minute strike from Shrewsbury Town loanee Jack Loughran.

That has thrust them all the way up to fifth in the early stages of their first season of step four football, and they will be looking for another double as they travel to Oldham-based Avro tomorrow and then host Darlaston Town on Bank Holiday Monday.