Michael Appleton reveals Shrewsbury Town player anger following latest loss

Salop lost their fourth straight game at Meadow Lane after being thrashed by the Magpies on Wednesday night.

The result leaves Town in the bottom two, and the head coach revealed the players were frustrated with each other in the dressing room at full-time.

He said: “I would have been devastated if I'd gone in there and it was quiet. I was actually happy that they were basically p***** off.

“They were angry about what happened. And that, hopefully, is a good thing. It's certainly been a good thing in the past when it has happened.”