Michael Appleton hints at big Shrewsbury Town decisions ahead of Swindon with defender set to return

Salop have picked up just one point from a possible 12 in their first four games of their League Two campaign - following relegation last season.

An opening day draw against Bromley has been followed by heavy defeats to Tranmere Rovers and Notts County either side of a home loss to Colchester.

They have also been dumped out of the EFL Cup at the first hurdle - having been beaten away at Grimsby.

Heading to Swindon on Saturday - Appleton insisted there are no fresh injury concerns and they could welcome Mal Benning back into the squad.

However, he indicated he could be set to make a few 'big decisions' with his team selection.

He said: "There are no fresh concerns at all, I would have been very surprised after the other night if anyone declared themselves unfit for this weekend.

"We'll hopefully have Mal available to come into the squad, other than that Max (Mata) is the only other long term one.

"I've got to pick a team and take a group with us today ready for tomorrow who are absolutely 100 per cent rowing in the right direction.

"There will be a couple of decisions that I have already made in my mind that will ultimately affect the next two or three weeks, but I will be doing it from a place that 100 per cent has the best interests of the club at heart."