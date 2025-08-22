Campbell signed for Albion a little over a month ago from Montreal - and after a couple of pre-season games he has been thrown straight into the Championship battle.

He made his competitive debut off the bench on the opening day of the campaign against Blackburn - before a start in the EFL Cup against Derby was followed by Torbjorn Heggem's departure from the club.

That paved the way for Campbell to partner Nat Phillips at centre half for the trip to Wrexham.

Campbell again impressed and looks to have made that spot his own for the time being.

In an interview with the club website, Campbell has explained the differences the Championship brings - but focussed more on the off field changes to the MLS, more specifically the Albion fans.

And he has revealed how his wife is already a fan of the 'boing boing'.

He said: "I've told so many friends and family that the biggest difference, in terms of on and off the pitch here, is the intensity of the league and the away fans; how much they care and how much they're cheering throughout the game both away and at home.

“I've really enjoyed hearing them, even in the home game when we scored I remember my wife telling me she started laughing when she heard the “boing boing” song going around. We absolutely loved that. It’s brilliant!

“I love the support. I look forward to away games now just as much as home ones because winning away is special, especially when you have so many fans coming with you. The support from the fans means every game is going to be such a special occasion.

“I'm hoping I hear and see the ‘boing boing’ celebration if I score! Everyone has told me that’s what our fans do every time we manage to score a goal so I want to have that experience as soon as possible."

It has been a big jump for Campbell - having played all of his career in the US and MLS.

And he has outlined what he needs to change as he continues to adapt to the pace and differences that the Championship brings.

He said: “Something that I need to improve is being aggressive in both boxes and no matter what position you play, apart from obviously the goalkeeper, everyone needs to be a part of it and you need goals to come from everywhere.

“My main job is to obviously defend and keep the ball out of our own net, but I believe every outfield player has a responsibility to try and chip in with goals too and I want to play my part in that.”