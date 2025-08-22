Dike arrived at Albion in 2022 - but his time at The Hawthorns has been nothing short of an injury hell.

He picked up an injury on his first start that ruled him out of the 21/22 campaign. Another knock after just one game of the 22/23 campaign saw him ruled out briefly, before he returned and enjoyed arguably his best spell in a Baggies shirt.

But in April 2023, he ruptured his Achilles tendon against Stoke which left him out for the best part of a year. Then after a brief return, he ruptured his other Achilles and faced near enough another year on the sidelines.

He made his return in February this year and made a handful of appearances from the bench before netting his first goal since his return on the final day of the season.

After a positive pre-season, he was then hit with another set back and is not set to return until after the first international break of the season in September.

It has been a rotten time with injuries but ever the positive person - Dike took to social media and TikTok during his spells on the sidelines as he looked to keep his spirits up.

But he has revealed that he stepped away from social media, having felt 'embarrassed' about his latest set back.

He laid out the struggles he has had during the latest injury in a video he posted on TikTok on Thursday.

Dike said: "I've been a bit upset, pretty upset, if you don't know you can guess what happened.

"I've not posted on anything I've been quite sad, keeping to myself which is weird because I am usually a social, happy, smiley person and I love being around people.

"I've ducked off recently and I've probably been a bit embarrassed with things, with how many times it has happened, how many times I've been injured.

"I've let it get to me, and I've been too embarrassed to post. I've seen some comments that have made me feel upset and embarrassed."

"At the end of the day, I need to stop being sad and upset. I loved using social media, making videos and seeing people smiling.

"There are different things to be happy about so long story short, I am going to start posting again and be myself a bit more. You can't be wasting time in life, you need to be happy and find good things in life."