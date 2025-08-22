AFC Telford United v Buxton: Kevin Wilkin balances patience and need as two Bucks face off

The Bucks welcome the Bucks to the New Bucks Head on Saturday as the Derbyshire outfit - who made last season's play-offs - visit the SEAH Stadium.

Wilkin's Bucks are still to record a first league victory since their Southern Premier Central play-off joy last term having opened up with two draws and Tuesday's defeat at fellow promotion-winners Bedford Town.

The visiting Bucks, who are full-time and managed by former Aston Villa youngster and Shrewsbury Town loanee John McGrath, started with an opening-day victory but have since been seen off 2-1 by both Marine and Hereford.

Several members of Wilkin's squad, including promotion-winners from last season and new summer recruits, are cutting their teeth at step two of non-league for the first time - and the challenge is a steep one.

"It matters to the lads, they're disappointed," Wilkin told the Shropshire Star. "Elementary errors will get punished at this level.

"I've understood we've got a lot of players making the step from the level below and it's the highest they've played. To get to grips and understand that could and probably will take them a bit of time.

"Obviously along the way we have to be picking up points ourselves. We want to stay in and be competitive in games, be at the sharp end of it.

"There are learnings and experiences taking place. We've got to grow players into the level and make sure they are able to step up and be competitive. There are certainly a lot at the right age to be able to do so."

Wilkin, who this week signed a new contract at Telford until the end of next season, is buoyed by his side's competitiveness in fixtures but Telford have been undone by errors so far this term. Right-back Jid Fridye-Harper saw a short backpass punished for the opening goal at Bedford on Tuesday night.

Of the Telford squad, only half-a-dozen or so have regular experience of National North level or above.

"I think for one or two the physicality at the league is a bit of an eye-opener, the ruthlessness of the league," added Wilkin. "You can get away with some of them at step three, but at step one or two you will be punished.

"There is no lack of effort in that changing room or no lack of desire to want to do well for the club or for the people that travel with us. So that's a good characteristic to have.

"But let's make no bones about it, it's about picking up points and putting them on the board and having a consistent season, that's what we're striving to achieve.

"It's the old saying, don't get too high or low on situations, there's never a truer saying, it's keeping in perspective. If there was a lack of effort then you'd be more concerned. I dislike losing more than anybody, so you don't want that."

Telford are one of sixth teams still looking for their first National North win of the season.

Wilkin is unlikely to have the services of experienced midfielder Jimmy Armson (hamstring) or new attacking midfield recruit Jamie Meddows (ankle) to call upon on Saturday, though both are nearing a return.

The boss faces a decision on whether to recall long-serving No.1 Brandon Hall between the sticks, or continue with Alfie Brooks.