Where is former West Brom star Saido Berahino now playing after slide out of football spotlight

He went from West Brom superstar on the cusp of the England squad to slipping out of the spotlight and into football oblivion by the age of 30.

The man in question is Saido Berahino.

One of the shining lights of the Albion academy, Berahino was destined for great things after bursting into the scene with a goal in Albion's famous 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

But his Albion plight is a story that has been told over and over.

He scored 36 goals in 121 games for Albion - but to this day he is more well known for his public spat with former owner Jeremy Peace over a failed move to Tottenham Hotspur.

When Albion refused to sell, he took to social media to claim he would never play for the club again while Peace was in charge.

He was in Albion exile and it transpired he was also handed an eight week FA drugs ban.

The Tottenham saga and their failure to land their man was brought back into the headlines recently following the departure of Son Heung-min from Spurs.

The North London club turned their attention to Son after the Berahino debacle and he went on to become a firm fan favourite.

In a re-posted tweet from 2015 - Spurs jokingly said the decision to move on from the West Brom man in favour of Son would, 'never work'.

Berahino returned to the Albion fold before late being sold to Stoke for £12m - but his career never recovered.

West Brom's Saido Berahino scored the winner for Albion against Manchester United at Old Trafford back in September

Spells in Belgium followed before he was brought back to England by one of his former Albion coaches, Darren Moore, at Sheffield Wednesday.

It was a decent spell - but that would be the last time he played in England.

He moved to Cyprus before then signing for Rajasthan United in the Indian Second Division - but that was a move surrounded on controversy.

He never played a game with the club stating his contract was terminated following an accident. Berahino said he left because his family were not comfortable.

At 31, Berahino was a free agent with prospects looking bleak. So where is he now?

Earlier this year he made a bizarre move to Slovenian second division side Tabor Sezana. He scored his first goal in over two years for the club just after signing.

But it seems his time in Slovenia may have also been short lived. The club are two games into their new campaign and Berahino has now appeared in any of the games, nor is he named in their squad list.

So it appears the once West Brom star destined for the very top is again without a club at the age of 32.

Regrets and national goal

Hope of big things in his career are not lost though for Berahino.

In an interview with SportsBoom earlier this year, he explained that he still has a goal of leading his country Burundi to the AFCON.

He also acknowledged the regrets he has accumulated over his career, namely the whole West Brom transfer saga.

He said: "I one hundred percent have career regrets. If I could roll back the years, I would have listened more to the people around me, especially my handlers," he said. "Sometimes I would take their advice, sometimes I couldn't. Lack of a support system to guide me didn't help my case as well.

"Once you hit 30, it is difficult to return to the top level, especially if you have been out of touch for some time. I am, however, training hard with a club that understands me well. The goal is to captain my national team again and help qualify for the AFCON. I would love to wear the Burundian kit again and take part in World Cup qualifiers."