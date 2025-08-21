Shrewsbury player ratings after Notts County thrashing

Elyh Harrison

The keeper has been good since he arrived, but he won’t want to see the Magpies’ first goal again in a hurry. It was his error that caused it.

Mistake: 5

Sam Stubbs

Put in a wonderful cross for John Marquis to head home for Town’s first of the season, but he got nowhere near close enough to Nick Tsaroulla for County’s third.

Difficult: 5

Tom Anderson

Almost pulled Shrewsbury level when his header was acrobatically saved by Kelle Roos, but it was another hard day for the Salop backline.

Hard: 5

Toto Nsiala

Recalled to the starting line-up as Shrewsbury played four centre-backs. It was not the return Nsiala would have been hoping for, with Town thrashed.

Challenged: 5