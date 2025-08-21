Shrewsbury player ratings after Notts County thrashing
Ollie Westbury has rated the Shrewsbury Town players after their fourth straight defeat at Notts County.
Elyh Harrison
The keeper has been good since he arrived, but he won’t want to see the Magpies’ first goal again in a hurry. It was his error that caused it.
Mistake: 5
Sam Stubbs
Put in a wonderful cross for John Marquis to head home for Town’s first of the season, but he got nowhere near close enough to Nick Tsaroulla for County’s third.
Difficult: 5
Tom Anderson
Almost pulled Shrewsbury level when his header was acrobatically saved by Kelle Roos, but it was another hard day for the Salop backline.
Hard: 5
Toto Nsiala
Recalled to the starting line-up as Shrewsbury played four centre-backs. It was not the return Nsiala would have been hoping for, with Town thrashed.
Challenged: 5