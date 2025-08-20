For Albion, many would say that they have had a pretty decent summer so far.

They have spent on four good signings - and Ryan Mason arguably has a strong squad at his disposal for the Championship campaign.

They have been hit with the blow of losing Torbjorn Heggem - who completed an £9m move to Bologna last week but Albion quickly moved to replace him with Birmingham City's Krystian Bielik.

So, what will happen next and where will West Brom go between now and the end of the window?

Jonny Drury makes his West Brom end of summer predictions:

Back up goalkeeper

There was a slight bit of talk over this earlier in the window - but since then it has been quite quiet.

Joe Wildsmith's error in the defeat to Derby in the EFL Cup has reignited the debate though - that Albion are light.

Josh Griffiths is the number one now - but for me if a senior goalkeeper becomes available who can be brought in for a small fee, or on a free, it is a no brainer.