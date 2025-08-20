Testing double for Ludlow FC in FA Vase and league with rivals in town

Ludlow suffered a second defeat in four league games with a 3-2 reverse at Cheltenham Saracens - who have a perfect record of four wins from four - courtesy of a 94th-minute winner.

There is little time for Evans' threadbare ranks to be down, though, with an FA Vase first qualifying round tie at home to Hellenic One rivals Bewdley Town on Saturday before the league visit of local rivals Wellington on Monday (3pm).

"We didn't deserve anything, they were by far the better team," Evans said. "We took the lead with a very good, well-worked goal - in all three games so far we've been behind.

"But I never really felt comfortable. The pitch was unplayable, rock-hard, but it was the same for both. It certainly doesn't suit us."

Harry Jones twice put visitors Ludlow ahead, the second from the penalty spot midway through the second half, but Saracens equalised for 2-2 shortly after and substitute Jacob Chamberlain converted a late winner from a corner.

Ludlow are 15th after a single win from the first four games and Evans now the upcoming double will be tough with light numbers. Star marksman Ryan Clarke is still out with a broken wrist.

"I think with the position we're in right now I'll worry about Monday on Sunday!" Evans added. "There's nothing more I can do, I've got one or two missing for Saturday as well with Reece Williams and Zac Williams out.

"We weren't in the Vase last year and it's Ludlow's first since being under a different name (as Ludlow Town).

"It's worth £500 just for this round. We've no money whatsoever and that's a frustrating thing. We compete with these teams and they pay well.

"It's quite a big game for us but I'm kind of leaning towards Monday now with how we've started the season and Wellington being our rivals and beating us 5-0 last year. The way they celebrated the game gives me incentive to want to beat them."