'Stay humble and keep them honest' How West Brom skipper sees role in squad

Wallace, 31, scored the Baggies' crucial second goal in last weekend's victory at Wrexham, where Ryan Mason's visitors ran out 3-2 winners and are one of only three teams with maximum points from two games.

The winger earned praise from Albion's head coach who insisted he values Wallace's influence "massively", adding Wallace has a "massive role" to play this season.

Wallace, a veteran of fifth Championship seasons with Millwall and in his fourth campaign with the Baggies, vowed Albion will not be allowed to get ahead of themselves after making a bright start under the new boss.

"It's been a really promising two weeks but I don't want to act like we've achieved anything because we haven't," Wallace told BBC Radio WM. "We need to keep working hard and stay humble.

"This is the Championship. It's crazy. Wrexham are a perfect example, they went away from home played well and were 1-0 up against a relegated Premier League team in Southampton and now they've lost their first two games.

"For us experienced players in the group, we need to keep everyone honest, the road ahead is long but we'll be ready to give our best every week."

Wallace is all too aware that Albion, then under Carlos Corberan, started last season with five wins and a draw to lead the way in the Championship by late September.

Experience is somewhat lacking in Albion's ranks. The club have sought to refresh the squad under the ownership of Shilen Patel's Bilkul - and that has included cutting expensive contracts by moving on long-serving players and ensuring contracts are more in line with a sustainable budget.

Owner and chairman Shilen Patel's Bilkul group have worked to bring the club's wage bill into a more manageable and sustainable place. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

This summer also saw longest-serving squad member and vice-captain Kyle Bartley decide to hang up his boots and retire due to injury.

Wallace has been with the Baggies since 2022, with other senior members of the squad the likes of Karlan Grant, Alex Mowatt - who on Wednesday agreed a new one-year contract extension - and Jayson Molumby, as well as this summer's defensive recruits Nat Phillips and Krystian Bielik.

The former Millwall and Wolves winger feels upbeat about Albion's direction of travel under Mason.

He added: "The positive from the two games is we've bedded in new players to the group, that's the really important thing.

"The points are massive, but you've seen the impact of the new lads, getting them up to speed, everyone has played their part and pulled in the right direction.

"The quicker you can get confidence for the group, especially with a new manager, it's good.

"I've had a good feeling from the first day of pre-season. The manager has come in and brought a real energy to the group. We've got a lot of younger players, we're in a good spot, so we'll see."