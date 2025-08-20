Shropshire County League round-up: Wem gain on leaders Wellington

The home side won the toss and elected to bat first, but they were skittled for 102 thanks to six wickets from Ralph Davies. He ended with figures of 6-18 from his 11 overs.

Wem eased to the total with eight wickets to spare, with Tyler Ibbotson top scoring with 34 not out from the 26 balls he faced.

The victory cut the deficit to 45 points after Wellington could only manage a losing draw at Quatt.

Alex Starr made 59 from 73 balls to guide Quatt to 226-9 from their 50 overs. Harrison Vaughan took 4-50 for Wellington.

The home side then managed to restrict their visitors to 164-9 from their allocation, thanks to three wickets apiece from Jamie Lunn (3-32) and Scott Furber (3-48).

St Georges are hot on the heels of Wem, and they also picked up a 24-point victory at the weekend, beating Bridgnorth by a 147-run margin.

Third-placed St Georges won the toss and elected to bat, making 283-7 thanks to 70 from Ibrahim Jiva and half-centuries from Sukhjit Singh (51) and Muhammad Raheel Khattak (52).

Bridgnorth struggled in response, and they were bowled out for 136 inside 40 overs.

Former Warwickshire left-arm spinner Singh starred with the ball as he took 5-38 from his 15 overs.

Madeley played out a nail-biting clash which saw them take a one-wicket victory over Allscott Heath.

The win does their chances of survival no harm at all as they took 20 points. Allscott made 198-9 from their allocation, and Madeley passed that nine wickets down in an incredibly tense finish. Joseph Buttery was the star with the bat for Madeley as he made a quickfire 41 from 28 balls.

The other two games in the Shropshire league ended in draws. Newtown batted first and made 228-9 against Ludlow, but they could not bowl their opponents out as they ended on 187-8 from their 50 overs.

That was largely thanks to a defiant 44* from Deon Patel.

More than 500 runs were scored at Sentinel as a James Shaw century guided his side to a winning draw against Shelton.

Shaw ended 106* from 112 balls striking 12 boundaries as his side made 303-5.

But they were unable to bowl their visitors out as they battled to 225-8 to hold on for a draw.