'Serie A speedster and Cameroon international' Who is Wolves new boy Jackson Tchatchoua?

The 23-year-old attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe, but Wolves eventually landed the Cameroonian international on a five-year deal with an option year included.

His arrival comes in the wake of the departure of former club captain Nelson Semedo, who joined Turkish side Fenerbahce this summer after five seasons at Molineux.

Tchatchoua, who was born in Cameroon but raised in Belgium, started his footballing journey in the youth set-up at Standard Liege, before transferring to Charleroi in 2016.

Belgium breakthrough

Jackson Tchatchoua started his senior career at Charleroi in Belgium. (Image by Joris Verwijdst/Getty)

Starting his career as a winger, Tchatchoua made his first team debut in 2021 as a late substitute during a 3-0 win at KV Oostende at the age of 19.

He would go on to establish himself as a regular fixture in the Charleroi team, scoring once and setting up three more in his first season, including a pair of assists in a 3-2 win over Belgian giants KAA Gent in September 2021.