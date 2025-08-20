Notts County v Shrewsbury preview: Salop still hunting first win

It has been a challenging start to the season for Salop. They have lost three consecutive games in all competitions, and they are still awaiting their first league goal.

It has been all change off the pitch with director of football Micky Moore departing last week by mutual consent, so Town need to get their fans something good to smile about.

They will have that chance when they make the journey to Meadow Lane this evening, in a game that has been pushed back a day thanks to the Trent Rockets’ cricket match on Tuesday evening against the Manchester Originals.

Salop produced a positive first-half display against Colchester on Saturday, but they were undone in the second half after falling behind and dropping down to ten men after debutant Tommy McDermott was shown a straight red card for a lunge on Teddy Bishop.