Notts County 4 Shrewsbury 1: Atrocious Salop deliver another shocker

Salop lost their fourth game in succession at Meadow Lane as out-of-form County thrashed them 4-1.

Report

Michael Appleton changed his formation for the clash against the Magpies, going with a 4-2-3-1 instead of the 3-5-2 he has used so far this season.

Town made the worst possible start to the match when Elyh Harrison spilled a cross from the left and it was tapped home by Matt Dennis from close range.

It got even worse for Town when they failed to deal with a County set piece, and it was turned home by Sonny Aljofree.

Town were still waiting for their first goal of the season, and their captain John Marquis provided it just after the half-hour mark when he headed in Sam Stubbs’ cross.

Town almost made it 2-2 when Tom Anderson’s header at the back post was expertly stopped by Kelle Roos.

Second half

Within 90 seconds of the second period, County restored their two-goal lead when Nick Tsaroulla finished high into the top corner. It was once again terrible defending from Shrewsbury.

Town got into good positions on the pitch as they were hunting a way back into the game, but all too often their first touch was too heavy or their final ball was overhit.

The Salop head coach went to his bench with just over 15 minutes left. George Nurse, Luca Hoole, and Callum Stewart came into the action.

But the hosts then added a fourth when substitute Conor Grant finished off an excellent team goal leading to the away end emptying.

TEAMS:

Shrewsbury: Harrison, Stubbs, Anderson, Nsiala (Hoole 73), Boyle (Nurse 73), Clucas, Sang, Marquis, Perry, Scully (Stewart 73), Lloyd.

Subs: Savin, Biggins, Gilliead, England.

Notts County: Roos, McDonald, Bedeau, Norburn (Hall 74), Jones (Grant 68), Iorpenda, Palmer, Dennis (Kouhyar 85), Aljofree, Tsaroulla (Bennetts 74), Cotter (Gordon 68).

Subs: Griffiths, Macari.