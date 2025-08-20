Nathan Judah comment: Warning signs are screaming out ahead of difficult Wolves season

An error-strewn performance was compounded by Vitor Pereira's side conceding four poor goals on their way to a disappointing defeat.

It was an evening that offered up short-term and long-term questions about this team as they look to survive another season under the head coach.

Slow start for Wolfe

It's early days for David Moller Wolfe in his Wolves career, but the left-wing back will need to adapt and improve as the season progresses.

Known for his defensive prowess and tough-tacking approach, Wolfe struggled to gain any significant impact in the game and will be disappointed with his role in City's opener.

David Moller Wolfe (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Pereira will also be looking for more on the attacking department from the Norwegian international with very few overlaps or crosses coming from the left hand side.

The system Wolves play encourages threat from both flanks, but too many times Wolfe ventured forward, only to turn inside and pass backwards.

Hugo Bueno replaced the 23-year-old on 70 mins and immediately looked more threatening.