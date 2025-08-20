How West Brom's summer 2025 spending ranks compared to last ten Championship campaigns

Sporting director Andrew Nestor and the club's owners have been working to improve the Albion squad - while also navigating financial fair play rules.

However, Albion have been able to spend a total of £9.2m already this summer.

Around half of that was made up of the signing of Aune Heggebo from Brann for £4.7m - while they have made other shrewd purchases.

Liverpool's Nat Phillips arrived for £1m rising to £3m, while George Campbell cost around £1.5m with Birmingham City's Krystian Bielik signing for £2m last week.

It is an increase of more than 50 per cent on what was spent in Bilkul's first summer in charge with around ten days of the transfer window still left.

Looking further back - Albion have only spent more than £10m on three occasions across their last ten Championship or Division One campaigns prior to last summer.

Here is a look at back at how this summer compares to previous campaigns in the second tier.

2024 - £4.2m

In Bilkul's first summer - they spent more than many thought they would do.

Torbjorn Heggem arrived for £525k, with Albion later going on to make an £8.5m profit on him.

Callum Styles also joined the club for a reported fee of around £600k - with the biggest spend coming late in the window as Mikey Johnston's loan was made permanent in a £3m move.

2023 - £0

On only two occasions in the last ten Championships seasons prior to this summer have Albion not spent a penny - and they have both been in recent years.

In the last summer under the previous ownership - Albion signed just three players. One on a free in Josh Maja and two loan deals.

2022 - £1.2m

Steve Bruce's only summer in the job saw Albion bring in free agents - but also spent £900k making Jayson Molumby's loan switch a permanent deal.

Molumby signed for Albion for just £900k from Brighton (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

And they also forked out £300k on Brandon Thomas-Asante, which later turned into a decent profit.

2021 - £0

Their first back in the Championship saw Albion spend nothing. They did recruit though, relying on free agents and loans with the likes of Alex Mowatt, Adam Reach and Jordan Hugill arriving.

2019 - £18m

Slaven Bilic was handed the biggest transfer budget Albion have ever had in the Championship.

Most of it was money well spent but some of it was not. Kenneth Zohore and Charlie Austin came in for a combined total of £12m. Zohore was a massive flop but Austin did bag some important goals.

Zohore turned out to be a hugely expensive mistake for Albion (AMA)

Romaine Sawyers cost £3m, while they made £1.5m additions of Darnell Furlong and Semi Ajayi.

2018 - 12m

Most of the money spent went on goalkeeper Sam Johnstone - who would later leave for free.

Conor Townsend cost £1.5m - while Albion paid £4m for Kyle Bartley who stayed at the club for a number of seasons before retiring this summer.

2009 - 4.35m

Under Roberto Di Matteo Albion sent more than £1m each on three players, including Gonzalo Jara, Simon Cox and Joe Mattock.

The biggest steal though was Youssouf Mulumbu - who went on to become a firm favourite after costing just £175k.

2007 - £10.7m

Tony Mowbray's only full Championship campaign saw him handed more than £10m.

Two signings went on to become club legends in Chris Brunt (£3m), and James Morrison (£1.5m).

Brunt and Morrison went on to become club legends at Albion

Leon Barnett came in for £2.5m and Carl Hoefkens for £750k, but other additions didn't hit the mark.

Craig Beattie was a flop after a £1.25m switch from Celtic, while the likes of Pele, Shelton Martis Bartosz Slusarski and Tininho failed to really do anything at the club.

2006 - £1.8m

Bryan Robson was arguably involved with the best £700k Albion ever spent - with the signing of Kevin Phillips.

They also paid out fees for John Hartson, Paul McShane and goalkeeper Luke Steele.

2003 - £2.2m

Now we're back in the days before regular £1m plus signings.

In a bid to get back in the Premier League, Gary Megson made some smart moves with Rob Hulse (£750k), Paul Robinson (£250k), Bernt Haas (£500k) and Thomas Gaardsoe (£500k) all coming in.

They also paid around £200k for Artim Sakiri.