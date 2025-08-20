Former West Brom £10m club record signing calls time on playing days after 13 club career

Aside from a very brief purple patch - Brown Ideye didn't really justify his price tag at West Brom.

Signed for £10m back in 2013, he netted seven goals in 31 appearances in his only season in the West Midlands - before being sold for just over half of his original price 12 months after his arrival.

His career continued across Europe, Asia and Africa and despite not being well remembered at The Hawthorns - he is still regarded as one of Nigeria's most accomplished strikers.

And this week at the age of 36, the former AFCON winner decided to hang up his boots after a spell back in his native Nigeria.

Announcing his retirement on social media, Ideye said: "After much thought and consideration with mixed emotions, I’ve decided to retire from professional football. I will first like to thank God for the talent and the long career I’ve enjoyed.

"To every club I’ve had the honour of wearing their jersey and representing, every coach and teammate who pushed and rooted for me to be better, and every fan who supported me through highs and lows — thank you. Thank you, Nigeria, for the opportunity you gave me to wear the national colour and be among the Super Eagles.

"Though my time as a pro-player has come to an end, football will always be a part of my life as I enter my next chapter. Thank you all for being a part of this journey and I look forward to still seeing you on these football streets.”