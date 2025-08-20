Fan column: A fitting Wolves tribute for a marvellous player

I’ve witnessed many moving Molineux tributes across the years. Gosh, I was an awestruck kid stood trembling on the old North Bank as Sir Winston Churchill no less was respectfully saluted way back in 1965.

But never have I experienced such an imaginative and appropriate tableau as that presented to honour Diogo Jota.

The design and the choreography were quite stunning, climaxed by the breathtaking unfurling of a magnificent tifo of Jota depicted in suitably ecstatic pose. The visual display in all its delightful subtlety was awesome.

At the conclusion, the image seemingly drifted serenely away towards the heavens and the ephemeral tragedy of a life fleetingly cut short was poignantly evident.