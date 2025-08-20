Carlos Corberan earns praise from £9m Torbjorn Heggem who outlines why he decided to leave West Brom

Brought in for £525k last summer - the Norwegian defender was signed when Carlos Corberan was in charge at the club.

Corberan then left in December - and you could argue Heggem actually worked under five managers as Chris Brunt then took over as interim boss.

Tony Mowbray then returned to the club and Heggem remained a mainstay under him until his sacking before the end of the campaign.

James Morrison then took charge at the end of last season - before Ryan Mason was named Albion's new permanent boss in the summer.

Heggem would only play one competitive game under the current Albion head coach before his £9m departure to Serie A side Bologna earlier this month.

The defender was officially unveiled to the Italian press on Wednesday - and he briefly touched on his time in England.

And one former Albion manager was singled out for praise in helping Heggem to progress in his year at Albion.

Heggem said: "I had a really good manager when I came to West Bromwich, he is now the manager of Valencia and I learned a lot from him.

"The potential was always there and I learned a lot from him.

Heggem worked under five managers at Albion - but singled out Corberan for praise (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"I developed much as a player and I think I had the physical part to play in the Championship, it is really demanding and that is one of my strengths here as well.

"I have had a good experience with the national team and now I feel I am ready for the next challenge and that is Bologna and Serie A."

Bologna's interest in Heggem emerged earlier this summer - when it was reported that the Italian club had become interested in the defender after sending scouts to watch him on international duty.

An initial bid came in before the club's thrashed out a deal that saw the Serie A outfit fork out £9m - rising to more than £10m with add ons.

Heggem explained that he had 'two good choices' available to him before making the switch - and insists the lure of European football was too hard to turn down.

He added: "The step from Sweden to England was quite big but I feel I managed it really quick to take the level.

"It has been a really good year and I feel I've grown as a person and as a player so hopefully I grow into the role playing in Bologna this year.

"The feeling when I first heard of the interest from Bologna was of course good.

"I was looking for a place where I could develop as a player, and my year at West Brom was really good.

"I think I had two good choices, either staying there or going to a top five league club.

"And also to play Europa League, that is something I really wanted to do playing in the Europa with the best players in Italy."