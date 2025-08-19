Wolves make fourth summer signing with international defender

The 23-year-old arrives from Italian club Hellas Verona and bolsters Vitor Pereira's options at right-wing-back, signing a five-year contract with the option to extend it by a further year.

Ki-Jana Hoever has started throughout pre-season and kept his place against Manchester City at the weekend, as Pereira confirmed the Dutchman will stay with Wolves this season.

But Tchatchoua now adds competition to that position, as Wolves work to replace Nelson Semedo.

Wolves previously missed out on Marc Pubill to Atletico Madrid, while the club were also concerned about Pubill's commitment to Wolves as his representatives attempted to include a relegation release clause into his deal.

Jackson Tchatchoua (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The club then attempted to convince Juanlu Sanchez to join them from Sevilla, but the player has maintained a desire to join Italian champions Napoli.

They have now finally made a right-wing-back addition by bringing in Tchatchoua, after he completed his medical.

Tchatchoua came through at Charleroi in his home country of Belgium, before making the switch to Verona.

He has played two seasons in Italian football, where he has played 62 times in the league, scoring twice and assisting five more.

Tchatchoua was recognised as the fastest player in Serie A last season with a top speed of 36.3km/h, while he is also versatile with experience earlier in his career of playing on the left side.

The defender is eligible to play for Cameroon and was first called up at youth level before making his senior bow last summer. So far he has earned 10 caps.