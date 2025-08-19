Why West Brom star Isaac Price turned his back on Premier League with £2.5m man making 'major league' claim

The £2.5m January signing showed real glimpses of his potential in the second half of last season - but has gone from strength to strength at the start of the new campaign.

After an impressive summer where he continued his international goal scoring exploits with Northern Ireland - Price has gone on to bag three goals in his first two league outings.

He netted the winner on the opening day against Blackburn, before his double helped Albion to a 3-2 victory at new boys Wrexham on Saturday.

His blistering Championship start comes just over two years on from his decision to turn his back on English football - in a bid to further his career prospects.

An academy product with Everton since the age of seven - he was handed three senior appearances by the Toffees, two in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup.

Many believe Price was released at the end of his contract in the summer of 2023, which came after his Northern Ireland debut.

But in fact - the Premier League club were keen to keep him on board by offering him a new deal which the playmaker rejected in favour of a move abroad.

At the time of his departure from England, Price explained the reasons why he decided to move on but also that he saw the switch as a chance to impress and go on to join another major league.

And that is exactly what happened - with Price moving to Albion for £2.5m with the club having held a long term interest in him across two transfer windows.

Speaking back in June 2023, he said: "Everton didn't want me to leave. They wanted me to sign a new contract, but I was convinced of the idea of joining Les Rouches and taking a step forward for my career.

"I know that many players have passed through the club before joining major leagues, but my mind is at Standard, where I want to do things correctly before seeing further.

"I've hardly ever played in the first team before, so I have to understand the game and adapt to it. I felt it was the right time to take a big step in my career.

"It is a big opportunity for me to play regularly and progress in a first-team environment. I came to the stadium last season, and when I saw the fans, I really wanted to be part of the club."