"The Premier League is one of my dreams" - First words from new Wolves signing after £10m move

The 23-year-old has achieved his 'dream' of coming to the Premier League as he makes the move from Italian top flight side Hellas Verona.

Tchatchoua becomes Wolves' fourth signing of the summer and is now ready to make his mark in England.

He said: “I feel good. I feel happy to be here and I’m excited. I spoke a little bit with the coach, but I’ll speak more. The Premier League is one of my dreams and it's one step that I want to do in my life, and also the history of the club, the stadium, the fans, this convinced me.

“My first impressions are that we have everything here. It's not too big, it's not too small, it’s very good. I spoke with some people from the club and everyone enjoys it. I feel a good atmosphere in this club. I'm very excited to play. It's one of my dreams, and I want to conquer this dream."

Jackson Tchatchoua (Picture: Wolves)

Tchatchoua has played regularly as a right-wing-back, meaning he will now slot into Vitor Pereira's system as competition for Ki-Jana Hoever.

The Cameroon international can also play at full-back and on the left side and believes his versatility will be vital.

He added: “I can play wing-back, I can play full-back. When the space is free, I really like it, and I can play both (positions).

"I will play the position of the coach puts me on the pitch, for the team and for the coach.

“I learned a lot on the defensive phase, the tactics, I have learned a lot about them. In Italy you have a lot of big teams, a lot of big matches, and I think in England it’s the same. We have lot of good teams there.

“In Italy, you have a lot of exertions, because every match is difficult. I think it’s a good step before the Premier League, being focused on this.”