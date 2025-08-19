Telford Tigers 2 strengthen their squad with double signing

Jesson, who is a forward, returns to Shropshire ice after a spell away from the club.

He is a product of the Tigers junior system and played more than 120 times in his previous spell.

“I’m really looking forward to being back home after a couple of years away,” Jesson said. “It’s a great time for the team to make the step, and when Jason (Jason Silverthorn, the Tigers’ coach) called me, it was a no-brainer. I can’t wait to be playing alongside my best mates again.”

Harrison was part of the Tigers' second-string side last season, and the experienced player says he is delighted to be back for another year.

The veteran said: “As we gear up for an exciting new season in the Moralee League, I’m thrilled to announce my return to the Tigers.

“I’m really looking forward to being back with a fantastic group of players who are ready to make a strong impact this year.

“I can’t wait to get back on the ice, and I know the team is eager to compete for some silverware.”