Shrews Views S5 E2: Where to start with Salop?
Ollie Westbury and Jonny Drury return with a new episode of the Shrews Views podcast.
By Jonny Drury
The start of the new season in League Two has not gone as many will have hoped - and the pair look over the latest defeat to Colchester.
They also look at the departure of director of football Micky Moore with just weeks left in the transfer window.
They discuss the positive news of a potential takeover - and answer all your questions!