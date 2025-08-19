Morgan Rogers becomes fifth Aston Villa player to scoop PFA young player of the year award

The 23-year-old collected the award at a glittering ceremony in Manchester on Tuesday night, after a superb 2023-24 season was recognised by his peers.

Rogers is the fifth Villa player to win the prize and the first since James Milner in 2010.

The Halesowen-born forward, who joined the club from Middlesbrough for an initial £8million in January 2024, enjoyed a sensational first full campaign in the Premier League.

Rogers scored 14 goals in all competitions for Unai Emery’s team, while registering 16 assists. Standout moments included a Champions League hat-trick against Celtic, a match in which he also became the first player in the competition’s history to score twice in the opening four minutes.

His performances for Villa were further rewarded with a first senior England call-up. Rogers made his Three Lions debut in a 3-0 Nations League win away to Greece last November.

He was one of six players on the shortlist for the PFA prize alongside Liam Delap, now of Chelsea, with Arsenal duo Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri and former Bournemouth pair Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen.

Rogers joins Milner, Andy Gray, Gary Shaw and Ashley Young as winners of the young player award.