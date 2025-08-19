Adam Reach featured 78 times over three seasons at Albion - having arrived on a free transfer from Sheffield Wednesday.

The 32-year-old failed to hold down a regular starting spot - but was highly thought of by Carlos Corberan who used the utility player on a number of occasions.

Last summer Reach was moved on from The Hawthorns and struggled to find a new club before signing for Wycombe Wanderers during their League One promotion race run in.

Reach featured in their play-off clashes with Charlton - which ended in defeat for the Chairboys.

Since then he has been without a club and in recent weeks has been involved with the PFA training camp - designed to keep out of contract players fit as they look for a new club.

And Reach has explained that the changing in transfer policies is meaning it is harder for players of his age to try and find a new club - despite still having a number of seasons in the tank.

Reach, who has been linked to Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United this week, told SportsBoom: "The longevity of a player's career is going up because we can all stay fitter for longer.

“But at the same time, there's been a shift in transfer policy where the players clubs want to sign are getting younger and younger.

"Physically, I've still got potentially six, seven, eight years left. But when teams are focusing on players under the age of 23, that makes 32 sound quite old."

“It's kind of a scary situation. Okay, you're not going to be able to flip me in two years' time and make a profit of £10million. But there are other components to building a team, like experience."