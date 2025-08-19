Dave Edwards on Micky Moore’s ‘untenable’ position at Shrewsbury Town

It has been an eventful week, but ultimately, you are always going to be judged by results on the pitch.

A relegation and a poor start to this season is quite telling. I do think Moore’s role was a lot more wide-reaching than that. He looked at the infrastructure at the club, and he had to bring down the spending when the club was leaking money.

He has done that, but it has been at a cost when you look at the performances on the pitch. His best work has been with the youth team and how he has helped players make the jump from the academy to the senior squad.

There has been a lot of work put in, and I am sure that in the coming years we will start to see some of that work pay off with players progressing to be regular starters.

I hope that, despite Moore leaving, the youth team can continue to operate at that level and flourish. It is pivotal that a club like Shrewsbury Town can develop its own players who can make the club money.

It almost became an untenable position for Moore because of what was going on in the stadium. The fans, as a majority, never really took to the role, and they voiced their opinions at the back end of last season and in recent weeks.