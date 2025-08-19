Dave Edwards: Diogo Jota tribute at Molineux incredibly moving

I watched the Liverpool game on Friday night, which was very emotional.

Molineux had a lot to live up to after that, but everything the football club did itself in organising before the game was superb. I thought the match programme was brilliant, and the tifo was absolutely out of this world.

Away from that, the supporters groups, the fans in the stadium, and the volunteers, full credit to them - so much work goes into these kinds of things to make them happen.

I feel like as a whole football club, Wolves should take so much credit for how Molineux was on Saturday evening, as a spectacle, it was fantastic.

I am sure Diogo’s family, who were in the crowd, will be in awe of what Wolverhampton has shown to him. Both sets of supporters behaved impeccably, they got it just right, and that created a wonderful atmosphere.