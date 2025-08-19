Business as usual for Shrewsbury boss Michael Appleton despite takeover update

On Monday, Salop announced they were close to entering a period of exclusivity with investors interested in purchasing the club.

If talks proceed to the next stage, it will be the second time in the last 12 months the club have reached that stage of the negotiations.

And Appleton was asked by the Shropshire Star what the chairman Roland Wycherley’s message to him has been since the news broke.

“Just continue to do what we're doing in terms of looking to improve the squad,” he said. “At the same time, I know what the numbers are in terms of the budget and stuff like that.