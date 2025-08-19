AFC Telford United suffer first National League North defeat to Bedford
AFC Telford United suffered their first National League North defeat on the road at nine man Bedford.
After two draws to start the season Kevin Wilkin's men made the trip to Bedford.
They fell behind after just five minutes with a familiar face putting the home side ahead - as ex-Buck Ellis Brown opened the scoring when he took advantage of a slack back pass.
The game had its dramatic moments with the referee showing a red card to someone on the home bench just after half time.
Ten minutes later Tyrone Marsh doubled the lead for the home side with a well struck free kick.
Matty Stenson then kept the game alive with a header from close range 18 minutes from time.
But the deficit was increased once more five minutes later when the home side were awarded a penalty and Marsh netted from the spot.
There was still time for a bit of late drama as the two goal man Marsh was handed a second yellow card in the second minute of added on time.