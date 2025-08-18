Telford boss hails defender after late goal earns point

The Bucks appeared destined for defeat in their National League North home opener when the visitors went ahead through Ben Darby with just five minutes plus stoppages remaining.

But Pendley headed home from a corner in the third added minute to preserve his team’s unbeaten start to the season.

Wilkin said: “Orrin found a fantastic goal, a sensational header, a really difficult skill in that moment.

“It’s gone behind him and he's managed to steer it on target. Fortunately, he did, and we took something from the game.”

The Bucks had been on top before being rocked by Darby’s opener against the run of play.

Wilkin hopes his newly-promoted team learned a valuable lesson in just how unforgiving the level can be.

He said: ”To fall behind like we did when we were fairly dominant in the game, as you would hope to be at home, is disappointing.

“We're loose with the ball, turn it over. I think it's probably a foul prior to that, but we've put ourselves on the back foot.

“You can't do that at this level; it’s unforgiving. You're not afforded the same luxuries at this level that you are at step three and we've got lots of players that will understand it and need to understand it fairly promptly.

“They're all willing to learn and want to do better.”