Shrewsbury Town analysis: Salop misery stoops to new lows

What is worse? It does not feel like they have hit their lowest ebb yet.

Coming into the League Two season, hope was restored. It was a clean slate for everyone connected with the football club.

But with the scars of last season still fresh after relegation earlier this year, a good start was imperative. Three weeks later, those hopes have been dashed as Shrewsbury lost their third consecutive game and are yet to score in the fourth tier of English football.

The club is in disarray after Micky Moore, their director of football, left on Friday. So, just three league games in it feels like the two campaigns have amalgamated.

There were hostile scenes at the end of the game at the Croud Meadow on Saturday, as the fans made their feelings known to the hierarchy.

It was not the 2-0 defeat to a Colchester side led by Tom Flanagan that caused such uproar among the fanbase.

It is more the two-and-a-half years of bad decisions on and off the field that has left Shrewsbury in this awful state.

Michael Appleton spoke frankly post-match and said he could understand the supporters' frustrations, but it has been a terrible few weeks for the club.