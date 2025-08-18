Shifnal Town catch the eye against Stafford Rangers with first win of season

Sam Fitzgerald's double came either side of Rasaq Alamu's effort to take the clash away from the nearby visitors and earn Connor Patterson's men a first Northern Premier West victory.

It was the perfect tonic having started with 1-0 defeats against Clitheroe and Chasetown in the first four days of the season.

And it was a particularly eye-catching result for hosts Shifnal as they comfortably held on to the three-goal advantage despite playing the final half hour with 10 men after Craig Pritchard was dismissed.

The welcome success sets Shifnal up nicely for Wednesday night's contest against another visitor from Staffordshire, Newcastle Town. Shifnal are then on the road to Oldham side Avro on Saturday.

Fitzgerald opened the scoring from the penalty spot midway through the first half against Stafford after Pritchard had been brought down in the box.

Shrewsbury Town loan youngster Jack Loughran went close to a second before half-time but fired narrowly over. Rangers goalkeeper Zac Noble made a fine stop from Fitzgerald after the interval but he could do nothing about the hosts' second moments later.

Loughran helped a delivery into the box and Alamu was on hand to slam in a close-range finish for the second.

Shifnal were comfortable and the swift arrival of a third before the hour made the points safe. Fitzgerald pressed Noble's clearance in the Boro goal and was able to convert into an unguarded net.

Pritchard was dismissed for what was deemed a dangerous tackle on 64 minutes but Shifnal remained secure with little threat coming from the visitors.